Tears of joy as Pretoria serial rapist sentenced to 1,088 years in prison

Tears and shouts of “we are free, we are no longer prisoners” erupted in the Pretoria high court's room GA on Thursday as serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya was sentenced to 1,088 years in prison for his five-year reign of terror.

Hugging each other, his victims and their families openly wept in relief as Mapunya was led from the dock moments after judge Papi Mosopa handed down the sentence.

Mosopa gave Mapunya five life sentences and 988 years imprisonment for the rape and robbery of 56 women between December 2014 and March 2019, when he was arrested.

Condemning “evil” to an eternity behind bars, Mosopa said Mapunya was “hell bent” on infringing on society’s most vulnerable and their right to dignity and security.

“He failed to show any remorse,” said Mosopa.

Mapunya, 33, was convicted on Wednesday for 41 rapes and 40 separate house breakings and house robberies, as well as assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm, robbery and theft.