Facebook serial rapist gets 8 life sentences and 223 years behind bars

Thokozani Jiyane, the man dubbed as the Facebook serial rapist, has received a lengthy sentence in the Johannesburg High Court.

Jiyane became known as the Facebook rapist after he started his reign of terror in Reigerpark, Boksburg, in December 2019, police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said.

He would lure his victims on Facebook, pretending to be in the filming industry and offering them jobs.

“He promised his victims work in the industry, while others he promised them to promote his clothing label.

“As soon as his targets gave in to his enticements, Jiyane would inbox them on Facebook and WhatsApp and request their photos,” Kweza said.

Jiyane requested all his victims to travel by taxi and meet him at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. This is where he would ambush them in the bushy areas and strangle them before raping and robbing them of their belongings.