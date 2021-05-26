South Africa

Pretoria serial rapist charged with 101 crimes found guilty

26 May 2021 - 12:05
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Sello Mapunya, charged with 101 different crimes, began his spree in 2014. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Sentencing of serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya, who raped and robbed 56 women across Pretoria over a period of five years, has been postponed until Thursday.

Judge Papi Mosopa, reading out his verdict in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, found Mapunya guilty of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and house- breaking.

Mapunya, who was charged with 101 different crimes, began his crime spree in 2014 by  attacking his victims including a 14-year-old girl in Tshwane’s suburbs of Silverton, Nellmapius, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Olievenhoutbosch.

Mapunya, dressed neatly in a cream shirt and brown trousers, sat rocking himself backwards and forwards as Mosopa delivered his judgment in a courtroom packed with victims and their families.

“The state has proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt on the evidence that was led,” said Mosopa.

