Accused caught after nine years on the run

'Serial rapist' could face charges for 100 rape cases

One of Gauteng’s most notorious alleged serial rapists who terrorised women on the East Rand has been positively linked to 60 rape cases through DNA.



Police on Wednesday said Nkosinathi Phakade could be linked to 40 more cases. He is expected to appear in absentia in the Daveyton magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges for a raping spree stemming back to nine years ago...