15-year-old shoots attacker in the act

'My daughter killed rapist to save herself'

The mother of a 15-year-old girl who shot and killed the man who raped her, by shooting him with his own gun, says her daughter had to defend herself against her attacker.



The girl, who cannot be named to protect her as a rape victim, was accosted by a man in Wedela, Carletonville, on Saturday and was forced into a bush where she and a male friend were robbed at gunpoint before the assailant raped her...