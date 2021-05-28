Hefty jail term brings new hope for serial rapist's victims
Victims welcome Mapunya's 1,088 years jail sentence
Seeing the rapist who attacked her being sentenced to 1,088 years brought so much relief to a 19-year-old woman who says she will finally be able to sleep with ease.
She is Sello Abram Mapunya's youngest victim after he raped her when she was just 14...
