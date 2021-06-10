Self-confessed killer wore his victim’s clothes to court

An East London mother, Phindiwe Grey, gave moving testimony on Wednesday about how her daughter, Nolonwabo Grey of Duncan Village, was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a man who had called her family and demanded R3,000 ransom for her release.

The 69-year-old widow’s pain echoed through her testimony in the Mthatha high court.

Her daughter was one of three young women murdered by the man dubbed the Qumbu Facebook rapist.

The 69-year-old widow, who walks with two crutches, screamed at the man who has confessed to killing her daughter. He stood unmoved.

Nolonwabo’s body was found on October 30 2017 near the Ncakuleni grazing land in Qumbu. She was the last of the three young women allegedly killed by Xolisa Sojada.

He found his victims through his fake Facebook page under the name Neo Jerry.

He told judge Richard Brooks where he had killed and dumped his victims.

In her testimony, led by the prosecutor, advocate Mbulelo Nyendwana, the grieving mother told how she had got the shock of her life when she received a call on the night of October 29 2017 from her terrified daughter asking her to send R3,000 to a man who was holding her hostage.