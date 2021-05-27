Serial rapist Mapunya gets 1,088 years

A serial rapist who terrorised communities in Pretoria has been sentenced to five life terms and 1,088 years' imprisonment for a raft of crimes he committed.

The North Gauteng High Court ordered that the sentence imposed should not run concurrently as the crimes were committed in various townships over a five-year period.

Judge Papi Mosopa made the order after sentencing Sello Abram Mapunya for rape, house break-ins, assault and robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 33-year-old terrorised communities of Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Olievenhoutbosch and Silverton from 2014 until he was arrested in March 2019.

While handing down sentence, Mosopa said: “I am not going to order concurrent sentences because they did not take place at the same time. When the accused started his criminal activities, he would threaten his victims. But he developed a propensity to violence where victims were stabbed with knives and screwdrivers. Some were assaulted with hammers.

In Phomolong, he targeted victims who lived in informal settlements. In Nellmapius, he targeted victims who lived in RDP houses. It shows that he [had] his own targets. He studied and did research on his victims. This is why he is being classified as a serial rapist because his modus operandi was the same,” said Mosopa.