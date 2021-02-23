Police offer reward to help capture suspected serial rapist in Ekurhuleni

The rape of a woman in Crystal Park, Ekurhuleni, today has prompted Gauteng police to offer an undisclosed cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of a suspected serial rapist who is believed to have been terrorising women in the area.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said police have mobilised maximum resources in the investigation of the rape of a woman that took place earlier today, 23 February 2021 in Crystal Park.

"We decided to include cash reward to anyone who can urgently assist the police with information that could lead to the apprehension of the alleged serial rapist believed to be in his late twenties."

Masondo said It is believed that the same suspect may be behind the attempted rape of a woman in the same area on Monday, as well as a rape that took place last week at the nearby Etwatwa.

"The investigation of several rape cases reported as far back as 2012 at different police stations in Ekurhuleni, suggests the probability of a serial rapist that has been terrorising women in Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, Putfontein and Crystal Park," said Masondo.

Police said the victims in these cases are aged between 12 and 20 years old.

"We also believe that a man captured on camera today (Tuesday) in Chief Luthuli informal settlement in Crystal Park, might be able to assist police with information relevant to the investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer John Mokoena of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit at 071-675-6166 or crime stop on 08600 10111.