Rapists' end should be life in prison
We welcome the hefty sentences handed down to the serial rapist who terrorised women in Tshwane for five years.
In today's edition, we are reporting on Sello Abram Mapunya who was sentenced to 1,088 years' imprisonment for 55 counts of rape, house break-ins, assault and robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The crimes were committed in Olievenhoutbosch, Mamelodi, Atteridgeville and Silverton from 2014 until March 2019 when he was apprehended...
