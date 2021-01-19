Four children have since spoken out about abuse in Daveyton

Girl's bravery exposed suspected serial child rapist

The bravery of a nine-year-old girl has led to the unmasking of a suspected serial child rapist in Daveyton on the East Rand.



On Friday, the girl saw a five-year-old child coming out of the 22-year-old man's shack in Chris Hani Extension 1 and asked her what she was doing there. She is said to have shared allegations of sexual assault with the nine-year-old, who allegedly told the little girl that she too had been abused by the man in March...