Man has been targeting victims for nine years

Serial rapist continues to terrorise Ekurhuleni women

The alleged serial rapist that is being sought by the police in connection with 58 cases in Ekurhuleni, dating back from 2012, is also linked to three other incidents that happened last week.



A 16-year-old girl has become the latest victim to fall prey to a serial rapist who is believed to have been targeting women in Ekurhuleni for nine years...