Feeding project helps community heal

A rural community has turned its painful past into an opportunity to feed and grow its people, after being thrown into darkness by a serial killer. The Phumalanga Nutrition and Development Project, which operates from the Tholeni White Door Centre of Hope in Tholeni village in the Eastern Cape, feeds 120 elderly people living with disabilities and orphaned children.

The centre was started as a community kitchen in 2013, after convicted serial killer Bulelani Mabhayi raped and killed more than 20 women and children in the village.

A beneficiary of the Phumalanga Nutrition and Development Project, Notheko Mabayi, 70, says the village’s women started the project due to the impact of poverty on the village. Community members donated R20 per household for food and equipment.

“The families in our community had lost breadwinners and children were left orphaned by the killings. After seeing the devastation, we decided to help those less fortunate by starting a food drive,” Mabayi says.

When the project was up and running, the department of social development took over the funding, supplying food, cutlery, tables and stoves.