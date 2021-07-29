Janet Banana, widow of Zimbabwe's first president, dies aged 83

Janet Banana, the widow of Zimbabwe’s first president Canaan Banana, died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 83.

She succumbed to a kidney ailment a week after being admitted to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Her passing was confirmed by her niece Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, an MDC-T legislator.

“She had been battling a kidney ailment for quite some time. She went into hospital on July 19 and unfortunately we have lost her,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga told local website ZimLive.

She was born Janet Mbuyazwe and went on to train as a teacher. While teaching at a Methodist church mission school, she met another teacher and theologian Canaan Banana (who died in 2003) whom she married in 1961. They had four children.