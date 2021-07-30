State warned to prepare for increase in illegal firearms if bill is passed

At the heart of the controversy about the bill is its intention to put an end to gun ownership by private citizens for self-defence as this has been found to have contributed to crime and murder statistics

Proponents of civilian gun ownership have warned the government to prepare for an increase in illegal firearm ownership if the current bill aimed at stopping citizens from legally owning guns for self-defence is enacted.



This comes as the debate continues about the draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill which has been published by the department of police and whose deadline is August 2...