Man arrested for murder of retired Eastern Cape cop

Police believe they have nabbed the man responsible for the murder of a retired Eastern Cape policeman in May.

In a statement on Sunday, SAPS spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said that police investigators on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old foreign national in Mpumalanga.

On May 14, three armed men entered Joseph Jongile's home and held the family at gunpoint.

Jongile was shot dead and his family robbed of bank cards, a firearm, bicycles and other valuables.

The 28-year-old is expected to appear in court on charges of murder and robbery.

“More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Mgolodela.

TimesLIVE