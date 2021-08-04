Court hears of 'war zone' in Phoenix murder accused bail application

A police task team member assigned to investigate civil unrest, violence and deaths in Phoenix revealed in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Tuesday details of how three men allegedly attacked a group of men resulting in the death of one of them last month.

State witness Det Sgt Siphosenkosi Shezi gave evidence in the case against brothers Dylan, 29, and Ned, 30, Govender, and Jeetendra Jaikissoon, 39, who all appeared before magistrate Irfan Khalil on a murder charge on Tuesday. Dylan also faces an attempted murder charge.

The court heard affidavits from the three suspects who have denied the murder charge or that they participated in racial unrest or attacks.

The appearance came as police minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala provided an update on Tuesday about the status of the violence in Phoenix, with Cele saying that 36 people had lost their lives.

Advocate Kessie Naidu, appearing for the Govender brothers, said they were patrolling along a main road in Phoenix on July 12 when they were informed that a group of residents from the informal settlement of Zwelisha were headed towards their homes.

The brothers said they were concerned and went to check on the safety of the family, property and business. Dylan was armed with a gun and Ned had a stick.

They said there were confronted by a group of about 30 men who attacked them, forcing them to defend themselves. Dylan fired a warning shot to control the scene which was like a “war zone”.

In motivation for bail, the brothers said they wanted to save their family business, a road signs and graphic design company established in 2015, which also created five jobs. According to their statement, they work as joint managers for the branding company, which is located opposite their home in Palmview, Phoenix.

The Govender brothers, who both have medical conditions, outlined a number of reasons why they should be granted bail, including the harsh conditions they would face in a correctional facility while awaiting their trial dates.

Jaikissoon’s attorney Chris Gounden submitted his client’s affidavit in which he denied any involvement in the attacks and unrest that took place in the area recently.