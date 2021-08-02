Police search for men who killed guard and injured others at Mpumalanga farm

The police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two men who shot and killed a security guard in Brondal, near Sabie, on Monday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said officers were investigating a robbery case, with additional charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to Mdhluli, a security officer was shot while responding to a robbery call at a farm on Monday morning.

“It is said that at around 6am, two suspects wearing masks entered a house at a farm and held the owner and his family hostage. Two security officers were alerted and responded accordingly and these suspects then fatally shot one of the security guards and disarmed the other, who was also assaulted and held at gunpoint,” Mdhluli said.

“The suspects are said to have robbed the farmer of some items, including a firearm and cellphone. The owner was also shot by the suspects before they fled the scene with the robbed items using a Ford Ranger bakkie they had forcefully taken from one of the family friends of the affected family, who had gone to the home to try to assist.”