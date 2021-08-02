'Please have mercy, I was Masilela's fan'

One of the men found guilty of the murder of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela told the court he was a fan of Masilela’s role in the soapie and that he was sorry that the actor was murdered.



Sfundo Harrison Nkosi testified in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday where he pleaded with the court to be lenient when handing down sentencing...