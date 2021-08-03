'I lost my job... pain of Dumi's death has affected me badly'

Masilela's mom opens up about her son's murder

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela's mother has for the first time spoken out about her son's murder, telling the court how she fell into depression and lost her teaching job.



Sabatha Masilela took the stand in the high court in Pretoria where sentencing proceedings against her son's five murderers commenced yesterday...