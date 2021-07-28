Georgia man pleads guilty to four murders in spa shootings, still faces Atlanta charges

Long, holding his head up but looking sombre, also affirmed agreement with the state's recommendation of four life sentences without possibility of parole, to be served consecutively, plus 35 years on other charges. The judge confirmed that sentence.

In his first public comments since the March 16 massacre, Long calmly described how he purchased a firearm and a bottle of bourbon and set out to kill himself before deciding to harm the sex industry to which he had a self-proclaimed addiction.

Having been kicked out of his parent's home and despondent over his “sexual struggles”, Long told the court that he went to the spa on that day to “act out, receive sexual favours and hopefully hate myself enough to...end my own life.”

The shooting spree, carried out in three spas in the metro Atlanta area, galvanised awareness of a wave of anti-Asian bias and violence in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in China.

But Cherokee District Attorney Shannon Wallace said her office's investigation did not turn up any bias based on race or gender in the fatal shootings of Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Wallace said her office “was not able to conclude that it was motivated by bias or race,” because the shootings involved men and women of different races and people close to Long had never heard him say anything racist.