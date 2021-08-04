WATCH LIVE | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu outlines Covid-19 relief measures

As the pandemic wreaks social and economic havoc, the government announced that it would reintroduce the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant to help communities affected by Covid-19 and the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the eligibility criteria would be extended to include more people, including unemployed caregivers currently receiving child care grants.

