South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu outlines Covid-19 relief measures

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2021 - 16:30

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is on Wednesday outlining the government's Covid-19 relief measures to help ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic wreaks social and economic havoc, the government announced that it would reintroduce the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant to help communities affected by Covid-19 and the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the eligibility criteria would be extended to include more people, including unemployed caregivers currently receiving child care grants.

