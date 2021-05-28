Scandal!'s Nomvelo proud of her journey and growth

Actress' three-month contract goes into ninth year

After joining Scandal! as a teenager, Nomvelo Makhanya has grown into a woman playing the character of Lindiwe Ngema.



The 25-year-old actor’s portrayal of the character has been approached with genuine ingenuity so much so that what was supposed to be a three-month story arc has turned into nine years...