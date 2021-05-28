Scandal!'s Nomvelo proud of her journey and growth
Actress' three-month contract goes into ninth year
After joining Scandal! as a teenager, Nomvelo Makhanya has grown into a woman playing the character of Lindiwe Ngema.
The 25-year-old actor’s portrayal of the character has been approached with genuine ingenuity so much so that what was supposed to be a three-month story arc has turned into nine years...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.