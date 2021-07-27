Grant will ease struggle to survive for many

Families that struggle to make ends meet believe the R350 Covid-19 social distress relief grant will improve the quality of their lives and help prevent hunger

Families that struggle to make ends meet believe the R350 Covid-19 social distress relief grant will improve the quality of their lives and help prevent hunger.



Mother of four Londi Mathenjwa of Diepkloof, Soweto, said she often runs out of money before the month ends and is forced to find other means to ensure that her family does not go to bed on empty stomachs...