Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch

People who are eligible to receive the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant are required to start the application process from scratch to receive it until March 2022, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told eNCA on Monday.

Zulu acknowledged that while the process can take time, the department must account for the money and ensure it is only received by qualifying individuals.

“Everybody has to apply again. Most know how to do the application.

“The applications went up to 11-million, which meant many people were unemployed, but we needed to clean that out and make sure the people who are approved are those who deserve [the grant],” she said.