Prisoners scored big in bogus government grant payouts

More than 100 prisoners from across SA have illicitly benefited from the payout of social development grants while behind bars, scoring hundreds of thousands of rand in financial aid every month.

This was revealed in a parliamentary response to questions from the DA.

Among those who also benefited illegally from grants paid out by government during the Covid-19 lockdown were 1,768 postal workers and 4,276 people who lived outside SA while the borders were closed.

The Post Office took over responsibility for the payment of government grants in 2018.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, in a written response, revealed last month that while “the normal practice is that Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] do not pay people who do not qualify for the different type of grants ... Sassa may under exceptional circumstances end up paying people who do not qualify, where there is misrepresentation from the grant applicant”.

She said during 2020 Sassa detected possible fraud involving: