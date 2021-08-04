World

WHO calls for moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster doses

By Manas Mishra - 04 August 2021 - 16:06
World Health Organisation's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says vaccine boosters should be delayed until at least 10% of the population of every country has received the Covid-19 jab.
Image: Amit Dave/Reuters

The World Health Organisation's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday the WHO was calling for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September.

Tedros said the move was to enable that at least 10% of the population of every country was vaccinated.

"We need instead to focus on those people who are most vulnerable, most at risk of severe disease and death, to get their first and second doses," Katherine O'Brien, director, immunization vaccines and biologicals at the WHO, told reporters.

Reuters

