Defence minister 'bullied' over views on 'insurrection': Bathabile Dlamini

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has lambasted the government's handling and characterisation of the unrest and riots in parts of SA.

The characterisation of the violence, which President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled as a failed insurrection, has been the subject of contestation in ANC and government structures.

This after defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Sunday contradicted Ramaphosa, describing the riots that resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people as a “counter-revolution” while other ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng also came out against the view expressed by Ramaphosa.

Mapisa-Nqakula, however, changed her tune on Tuesday, saying she was in agreement with Ramaphosa.

The ANCWL has now entered the fray, alleging that Mapisa-Nqakula had been bullied into changing her stance.