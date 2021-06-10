Load shedding pounces as Lindiwe Zulu sheds light on grants

“I would rate it at four and I would tell you why I would rate it at four. We are dealing with something that we only had two weeks to implement. When president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the SRD R350, we had no system whatsoever to implement it. This was very different from all the grants that we deliver to our people. People had to apply online and get approved online. No one went to a Sassa office to apply for this money,” said Zulu.

So far so good until this happened.

“So we needed to put systems in place and make sure from May [last year] at the time this announcement was made, and the other complication was that in order to be able to pay people, Oh No,” a horrified Zulu grumbled.

Mvoko intervened.

“Okay. We seem to be having a problem there. Let’s hope it has nothing to do with load shedding and we will get the minister back,” said Mvoko.

A few seconds later, Zulu was back in the limelight.

“Sorry. That was load shedding. My sincere apologies. Yes, we back again,” said a smiling Zulu.

Yesterday Eskom moved rolling power blackouts from stage 2 to stage 4 from 2pm to 10pm.