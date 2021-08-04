Digital Vibes cash used to open hair salon and nail franchise — report

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son and daughter-in-law allegedly benefited from the health department’s Digital Vibes contract when more than R1m was used to open a hair salon and an upmarket nails franchise.

Daily Maverick reported at least R650,000 went towards Sthoko Mkhize’s Tammy Taylor Nails outlet opened in Pietermaritzburg’s Midlands Mall.

More than R400,000 was allegedly diverted from the R150m Digital Vibes contract to a hair salon, Gold Ace Cuts and Curls, co-owned by Mkhize’s son Dedani, close to the nail franchise.

Last week Dedani said he had “nothing to hide” and claimed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had not afforded him an opportunity to state his version of events in the Digital Vibes saga.