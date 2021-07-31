‘We will not allow anyone to question our integrity’: SIU hits back at Zweli Mkhize’s son

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has denied that it did not give the son of health minister Zweli Mkhize, Dedani, a chance to clear his name in the controversial Digital Vibes saga.

“His assertion that he was never notified about the papers shows nothing but lack of understanding of the civil litigation process,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Saturday.

Kganyago was responding to claims by Dedani on Friday that he learnt through media reports that the SIU had recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) consider charging him for corruption over “suspicious” payments from Digital Vibes.

“I am shocked to say the least that the SIU has not yet bothered to serve me or my lawyers with the court papers it has decided to file,” Dedani said in a statement on Friday evening.

“I have had to learn through a media article of all the goings on of an investigation I am supposedly a part of and their efforts to recover R3.8m that I have never ever received.