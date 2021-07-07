DA wants SIU report on health minister Zweli Mkhize made public

The DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public an investigation report on health minister Zweli Mkhize and his involvement in an alleged corrupt contract awarded by his department to Digital Vibes.

Mkhize is on special leave after revelations that Digital Vibes scored a controversial R150m contract from his department.

The company is linked to Mkhize through his associates and son.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa should make public the report by the Special Investigating Unit, which was completed and handed over to the president this week.

“The DA calls on the president to make the full, unredacted report public immediately, so that the matter can be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a matter of urgency. The DA already took the necessary step to lay a criminal charge against the health minister on June 3.