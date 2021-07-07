South Africa

DA wants SIU report on health minister Zweli Mkhize made public

07 July 2021 - 11:32
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public an investigation report on health minister Zweli Mkhize and his involvement in an alleged corrupt contract awarded by his department to Digital Vibes.

Mkhize is on special leave after revelations that Digital Vibes scored a controversial R150m contract from his department.

The company is linked to Mkhize through his associates and son.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa should make public the report by the Special Investigating Unit, which was completed and handed over to the president this week. 

The DA calls on the president to make the full, unredacted report public immediately, so that the matter can be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a matter of urgency. The DA already took the necessary step to lay a criminal charge against the health minister on June 3.

Digital Vibes payments traced to former Mkhize employees

Investigators, who are following at least 18 payments made by the department to the companies, traced some of the money to a former ANC staffer and ...
News
1 week ago

The SIU report cannot be kept under lock and key. The SIU’s findings must be scrutinised by the public — it is, after all, public funds that were allegedly used,” said Gwarube.

She said Ramaphosa must inform the country how those responsible for awarding the alleged dodgy contract will be held to account as a matter of urgency. 

“That minister Mkhize remains on special leave is simply not good enough. South Africans need a conclusion to this matter,” she said.

Tyrone Seale, spokesperson for Ramaphosa, on Tuesday confirmed that the president had received the report and was studying it, and would keep the public abreast on developments.

TimesLIVE

Presidency has asked SIU for more info on Digital Vibes, Scopa hears

The standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday told parliament the presidency has asked the Special Investigating Unit to provide further ...
News
1 day ago

SIU eyeing assets in Digital Vibes probe

Some of the monies that were paid to a company at a centre of a corruption scandal within the health department were being moved to family members ...
News
1 week ago

SIU granted order to freeze R22m in accounts linked to Digital Vibes

Preliminary investigations have revealed 'clear evidence' exposing two irregular and unlawful transactions in the Digital Vibes transaction.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound