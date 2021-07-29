Cyril Ramaphosa considering 'cabinet reconfiguration'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a possible “reconfiguration” of his cabinet is under consideration as the country intensifies its vaccination rollout programme.

He made the remark while addressing journalists at Thembisa after conducting a Covid-19 vaccination site inspection on Thursday.

“The issue of reconfiguring a cabinet is an ongoing consideration by any president. You look at how you deploy the people who you are working with and how you place those people to execute various tasks, so it is an ongoing process of evaluation and all that. So it's not something that we would say it’s a process that is outlandish, we continue to look at it,” he said.

The president has been under pressure to replace some members of the cabinet to restore the nation's trust. The calls come in light of the recent unrest which gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and seemingly contradictory statements made by some ministers — including police minister Bheki Cele, minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo.