Intern doctor ultimatum: Place all medical interns or prepare for court battle, Sama tells government

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has given the government a deadline of the end of Thursday to place all junior doctors as interns. If this deadline is not met, the association will be heading to court on the doctors' behalf.

Sama on Thursday expressed its outrage at the “mismanagement of the internship programme by the government”.

According to the association, 288 medical interns who graduated in March and April are still awaiting compulsory and constitutionally-mandated placement at public health facilities.

The association said the continuous failures by the state to allocate medical interns to facilities — a situation which recurred year after year — put the future of the junior doctors in jeopardy.

“It’s absolutely scandalous that these interns cannot be placed, especially at a time when our country so desperately needs every available hand to deal with the Covid-19 third wave sweeping across SA,” said Sama.