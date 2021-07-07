Don't keep us in dark on Digital Vibes probe

A week ago the Special Investigating Unit submitted its report on a probe into an irregular contract between the health department and Digital Vibes to President Cyril Ramaphosa.



The company, run by health minister Zweli Mkhize’s associate Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha, was awarded R150m in tranches by the department to do communication work during the Covid-19 pandemic...