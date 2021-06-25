We want to see looters prosecuted

We welcome the announcement made by the Special Investigating Unit on Wednesday that it has sought and obtained the go-ahead to freeze the bank accounts of companies and individuals linked to the controversial and seemingly irregular contract the department of health and communications company Digital Vibes entered into.



The SIU announced that it has frozen an amount of R22,001,884.54 linked to the entities and individuals who had received payment from Digital Vibes. Digital Vibes was awarded a contract in 2019 to provide communications services to the department of health...