Time to fire Mkhize, Mr President

When asked last week how far he was with dealing with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on the Digital Vibes scandal, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was still scrutinising the document. He said there were aspects of it that were still outstanding.



About a month ago the SIU gave the report to Ramaphosa after its investigation into the irregular awarding of a communications contract and subsequent payments made to Digital Vibes by the health department. ..