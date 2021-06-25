Digital Vibes payments traced to former Mkhize employees

Forensic investigators trailing money flows in the R150m Digital Vibes scandal have detailed how funds were moved to people that previously worked with health minister Zweli Mkhize.

At least 10 companies are among those identified to have directly received funds that the department of health paid to Digital Vibes. Investigators, who are following at least 18 payments made by the department to the companies, traced some of the money to a former ANC staffer and her husband. ..