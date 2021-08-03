South Africa

Most Northern Cape primary schools not able to operate at full capacity

03 August 2021 - 11:31
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Most Northern Cape primary schools can't accommodate all pupils at the same time. Stock photo.
Image: PAYLESSIMAGES/123RF

Only 79 out of 424 primary schools in the Northern Cape will be able to return to normal timetable attendance, says the provincial department of education.

Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said several schools in the province needed additional furniture, extra teachers and adequate supplies of water to ensure full compliance with Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

“The main challenge is maintaining the mandatory 1.5m social distancing requirement for pupils. 

“This will require additional classroom space and teaching staff, for which the department is not able to budget,” Van der Merwe said.

He said in addition, Covid-19 infections were on the increase in some districts.

The department would continue with the differentiated timetable model and the differentiated risk adjusted strategy adopted for the education sector.

“We have communicated our provincial situation to the department of basic education and relevant stakeholders that we will continue with the differentiated timetable model which is in the best interest of pupils and teachers.

“Schools are required to strictly adhere to all the non-pharmaceutical protocols to safeguard our pupils and teachers.”

