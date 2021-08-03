Most Northern Cape primary schools not able to operate at full capacity

Only 79 out of 424 primary schools in the Northern Cape will be able to return to normal timetable attendance, says the provincial department of education.

Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said several schools in the province needed additional furniture, extra teachers and adequate supplies of water to ensure full compliance with Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

“The main challenge is maintaining the mandatory 1.5m social distancing requirement for pupils.

“This will require additional classroom space and teaching staff, for which the department is not able to budget,” Van der Merwe said.