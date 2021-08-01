Gauteng improves schools admission process

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has adopted a new two phase application process for Grade 1 and 8 pupils for 2022 to help ease the high numbers of online applicants.

Lesufi, speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, announced that the first phase starting from August 10 until September 3 would be for learners currently in public primary schools who intend applying for grade 1 and 8 admission. The second phase – opening from September 13 and closing on October 8 – would accommodate grade 1 and 8 applicants who are currently not in public schools.

“This process is very important because from 10 August 2021, an SMS notification with a link will be sent to parents to complete the 5-step application process. The parent/guardian will be required to verify the cellphone number on the system before starting the 5-step application process. If a parent uses a cellphone number that differs from the one provided to the school, the system will prompt the parent to contact the school to correct the number,” he said.

Lesufi said the 5-step application process for both phases would consist of verification of parents’ details, home address details, learners’ details, application for five schools and uploading documents to the system or submitting them at the schools of choice.

“Parents who apply to schools of specialisation must ensure that they contact the school to arrange for the auditions or admission tests,” said Lesufi.

He said the placement process would take place between October 15 and November 30.

“To ensure access to applicants who are unable to apply from the comfort of their homes and/or offices, the department has identified 47 decentralised walk-in centres in different areas where applicants will be safely assisted to apply,” he said.

He said some district offices and the head office would serve as walk-in centres. This information will be made available to the public via the GDE Website and social media platforms.