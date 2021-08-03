Fire rips through game farm in Krugersdorp

A veld fire ripped through a game farm in Danielsrus, Krugersdorp, on the West Rand on Monday afternoon.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the fire broke out just after midday.

“Aggravated by strong winds, the fire rapidly spread to a nearby game lodge. Multiple thatch roof structures were destroyed in the blaze,” Herbst said.

He said surrounding farmers offloaded feed with their bakkies for the animals affected by the fire.