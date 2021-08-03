Return to full capacity causes confusion at schools

Social distancing remains main issue

Confusion reigned yesterday on the first day of all pupils returning to full classroom capacity as some parents were told that the 100% school attendance was impossible with the one-metre social distancing requirement in class.



The department of basic education (DBE) has instructed primary schools to go back to 100% pupil attendance but some schools indicated after just one day that they would stick to 50% attendance due to space constraints in adhering to social distancing...