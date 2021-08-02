Some Gauteng schools not ready for reopening

Limpopo awaits delivery of mobile classrooms

Close to 60 schools in Gauteng are not ready to welcome the full capacity return of primary school pupils today because they lack water supply, have insufficient space for social distancing and are plagued by electricity outages.



The most hard-hit areas include Orange Farm and Lawley in the south and Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg where erratic water supply is an ever-present challenge. ..