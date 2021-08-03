School pit toilets fight resumes in court
The family of five-year old Michael Komape, who died after he fell into a pit toilet at school six years ago, says the government needs to eradicate such toilets as soon as possible before more pupils die.
Michael’s father James Komape told Sowetan that his family wants the department of education to replace all pit toilets at schools in Limpopo...
