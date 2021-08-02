South Africa

Suspect nabbed for alleged gang rape of Limpopo school girl

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 August 2021 - 09:13
The girl was allegedly raped by three suspects last Wednesday.
Limpopo police have arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 11-year-old girl outside Phalaborwa.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the rapes reportedly took place in the Namakgale area at 3pm on Wednesday.

“The victim came back from school crying and with visible injuries. She told her mother the suspect, who she knows, and two of his friends met her on the road and dragged her to a nearby graveyard.

“They then allegedly assaulted her and took turns raping her. The suspect then fled the scene,” Mojapelo said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Namakgale magistrate’s court on Monday.

Two others are still being sought.

Anyone with information can contact Capt Matsobane Lekalakala on 071 355 0568, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

