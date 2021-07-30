South Africa

SGB members, teacher and former principal bust over alleged 'R3m tender fraud'

30 July 2021 - 18:43
An investigation revealed that due process was not followed in awarding the school security tender. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anizza

School governing body members including a teacher appeared in court on Friday on fraud and corruption charges over a security tender worth R3.1m.

James Ketelo, Jerry Kapel, Eric Croy, Saville Fledermaus, Leslie Braaf, Mohamad Shaheed Khan, Nadia Mayman, Twoboy Moyo and Heirixh Xavier Scholtz appeared at the Bellville commercial crimes court in Cape Town.

They include a director of company Daring Security CC who was also chair of the SGB, the former acting principal of Western Cape Sport School, three former SGB members, a teacher and former financial manager of the school.

Police spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the governing body of Western Cape Sport School embarked on a tender for the appointment of a security service provider at the school in August 2016.

“It is reported that during November 2016, the opening tender register recorded nine bidders for the tender. Daring Security CC represented by the chairperson of the SGB did not submit a tender,” Hani said.

After the closing date of the tender, the SGB including the school principal and finance officer, agreed to invite Daring Security CC owned by Ketelo.

“Ketelo was present during the deliberations of the tender which constituted a conflict of interest and [was] prejudicial to potential service providers,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

An investigation revealed that due processes were not followed as the tender was awarded to the chair of the SGB from January to December 2019, Hani said.

Ntabazalila said contrary to the initial reason for seeking a new service provider, to reduce costs, the new arrangement was reached at an inflated price.

The company received payments of over R2.2m over 18 months.

“They were arrested by the members of the Hawks serious commercial investigation team in Cape Town between June and July respectively,” Hani said.

The case was postponed to September 7.

The accused face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

TimesLIVE

