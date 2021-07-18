Entrepreneur Mike Nkuna counts the cost of looting at his malls in Soweto

Entrepreneur Mike Nkuna was on his way to meet his church leader for a prayer on Monday morning when he noticed a large group of people preparing to attack one of his many shopping malls in Soweto.



In disbelief and shock, he stopped his car next to Jabulani Mall and said his prayers when he saw officers rushing towards the gate of Jabulani Police Station...