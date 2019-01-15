Another Soweto Food Lovers closed

A second Food Lovers Market outlet in Soweto has been closed temporarily due to poor food hygiene standards.

Yesterday, City of Johannesburg MMC for health Mpho Phalatse said the outlet at Jabulani Mall was closed on Sunday following inspections by environmental health practitioners.

Last week, the Food Lovers Market outlet at Diepkloof Square was closed after a video of a rat hopping around the salad display area went viral on social media, resulting in public outrage.

Yesterday, Phalatse said the store in Diepkloof would remain closed until they were satisfied that all health standards are complied with.

Phalatse said the outlet at Jabulani would remain closed to allow for fumigation and deep cleaning.

"Our environmental health inspectors in the region said they noted that the store

did not comply with a number of food safety regulations and that remedial actions were recommended," Phalatse said.

She said the Jabulani outlet had been issued with notices to comply with waste management, pest control and hygiene requirements long before the video went viral on social media.