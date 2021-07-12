Looters target Jabulani Mall as cops run for cover

As sporadic looting sprees ensue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, Jabulani Mall in Soweto was the latest target on Monday afternoon when scores of people looted shops while police looked on.



Countless young men, women and children were seen running towards the direction of the mall to go and help themselves to goods. They stole clothes, boxes of shoes, pillows, mattresses, flat screen TV sets, large fridges, irons, blankets, meat and other grocery items. The residents living nearby used green trolleys to take the goods out of the mall...