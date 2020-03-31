Two grannies die while waiting in queues for grants

Meanwhile, in Jabulani Mall also in Soweto, Elizabeth Zulu sat on the side of a long queue that led to the social grant pay point.

The 65-year-old mother of three was one of thousands of elderly and persons living with disabilities who flocked to the post offices to collect their monthly government grants.

Sassa announced it would provide early payment of social grants for the month of April by two days in an effort to lower the risk of Covid-19 infections.

"I have no choice, but to collect my money today. I heard that we need to collect our money today or tomorrow [today], but I decided to come today so that I can buy groceries," Zulu said.

"I came here without my children or grandchildren because they said they didn't want to risk their health by leaving the house. They are scared of the virus, but said I should collect my money."

Zulu said after collecting her grant, she would proceed to another long queue that leads to Shoprite to buy grocery.

All major shops that have been permitted to operate during the national 21-day lockdown due to providing essential services have remained open by using social distancing and limiting the number of customers inside their stores.

Nomasonto Tshabalala was worried that the chances of contracting the virus while waiting in the queue was higher because of the number of people at the mall.

"Of course I am worried, I don't have a mask or gloves and the only place where social distancing is being practiced is closer to the post office," Tshabalala said.

She was referring to the spread out chairs placed closer to the post office's entrance while sanitisers were also used before beneficiaries entered the paypoint.

A post office official, who cannot be named because she is not authorised to speak to the media, told Sowetan she was worried that they were susceptible to contracting the virus due to the large numbers of people gathered to collect their grants.

"What can we do though? We understand that this is a problem facing all South Africans and we have to do what we can to alleviate the problem facing the less advantaged people in our society. We have a role to play to our communities, now more than ever," she said.